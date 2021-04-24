James Robert Hibbs, 90, of Nebo, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born July 14, 1930, and was the middle son of Claude and Gertie Hibbs. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and shared many stories of his time at Camp Breckinridge, Germany, and other locations.
A man of faith, James served in various positions at the Nebo United Methodist Church until its closure in 1995. Afterwards, he and his wife joined the congregation of Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as elder. He made many friends and acquaintances as a delivery driver/salesman for Airgas-West Kentucky Welding Supply for more than 30 years. His pastimes included rabbit hunting, the elusive search for the best hunting dog, gardening, selling tomatoes and sweet potatoes, repairing lawnmowers and selling a few along the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude (1996) and Gertie (2004) Hibbs; his oldest daughter, Judith Kay Hibbs Gamache (2010); his wife of 59 years, Lela Capps Hibbs (2012); his older brother and sister-in-law, Elder Ruben E. (2004) and Nettie (2012) Hibbs; his younger brother, Charles Wayne Hibbs (2020); and his son-in-law, Larry Riggs (2018).
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jeanetta and Matthew Alexander of Clarksville, Tennessee; daughter Joyce Riggs of Madisonville; grandson and wife Daniel and Katie Ann Riggs of Madisonville; granddaughter and fiancé Katie Riggs Dame and Bryton Parris of Owensboro; granddaughter Elise Alexander of Clarksville; sister-in-law Sandra Hibbs of Sarasota, Florida; niece Jan Allen of Madisonville; nephew Michael Hibbs of Englewood, Florida; cousins J.D. Hill, Mary Agnes Parker and Sue Jones of Madisonville, Ray Hibbs of Pleasant View, Tennessee; and others far and near.
The service will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Billy Parrish officiating. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Nebo. Military honors conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. A visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Special thanks to the Baptist Health Hospice team, Terri, Deborah, Angie, Marissa, Denise, Rob, K. C., and Lorna for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church (c/o Beth Mitchell, 150 Hickory Dr., Apt. A10, Madisonville, KY 42431) are appreciated.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
