WHITE PLAINS — “Bro. Bill”, Edward Millard Gaines, 87, of White Plains, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Hillside Center in Madisonville. He was born July 27, 1935, to the late Edward and Mae (Driver) Gaines of White Plains. He worked as a coal miner for Peabody Coal Co. for 42 years and was a member of UMWA District 23. He was called to be a General Baptist preacher and he answered that call for over 42 years. Before he was “Bro. Bill”, he was known as “Eddie Gaines & The Rockin’ Five” which landed him in the Rock.A.Billy Hall of Fame. His family and friends know that if he was preaching, being musical, or just simply visiting that he could light up a room.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Hillside Center for the care that Bill was shown during his time there.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Loretta Gaines; daughter, Theresa Gaines; sisters, Dorothy Estes, Joyce Darnell, and Faye Keller; and brother, Darrell Gaines.
Survived by his daughter, Trudy (Jack) Bell of Sacramento; son, Spencer (Melissa) Gaines of Princeton, Indiana; grandchildren, Marc (Kim) Bell and Brandy (Wes) Mills; five great-grandchildren, Taylor Doss, Carly Bell, Rupp Bell, Halley Mills, and Jackson Mills; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Bro. Spencer Gaines and Bro. Marc Bell officiating. Burial to follow in Concord Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
