MURRAY — Mr. George Ed “Pete” Waldrop died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, after an extended illness. He was born May 8, 1936, to Alfred Burr and Cardelle Wilson Waldrop and raised in Western Kentucky near Murray. Pete spent most of his 85 years in Murray, where he often told people, “If you ever wear out a pair of shoes in Murray, Kentucky, you will always want to come back,” and wear out shoes he did, mainly in and around his beloved Murray State University. He spent 16 years on campus as a student, attending Murray Training School for his elementary and secondary education and then completing his B.S. and M.A. at the university.
During his school years, Pete worked and played at Kenlake State Park, where he met many friends from across the state. After, college, through those connections, he was hired in Madisonville for Hopkins County Schools, where he taught and coached for 10 years. During those years, he met and married his wife, Joy Stinnett, and became the head basketball coach of the Madisonville Maroons. He developed a lifelong relationship with his former players.
Pete’s career was always enjoyable and rewarding. After his 10 years of coaching and teaching, he spent the next 10 years in the medical field working for West Kentucky Mental Health and later as the business manager of the Houston McDevitt Clinic in Murray. For the next 10 years, you would find him out and about the tobacco industry, where he owned and operated Growers Loose Leaf Floor with Rob McCallon. Finally, he opened his dream business, Murray Industrial Warehousing, which is now run by his son Mark. Throughout all his 85 years, the Murray State Racers and his family have been his heart and soul.
Pete has always believed in and loved the Lord, worshipping at local Churches of Christ and at the First Christian Church while living in Madisonville. He has always supported local community organizations and was a member of the Rotary in Murray and Kiwanis in Madisonville. He was a charter member of the Beta Tau Beta, which later became Alpha Tau Omega at Murray State.
Pete is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joy Stinnett Waldrop; his son, Mark Waldrop and wife Jennifer of Murray; daughter Julie Cunningham and husband Matt of Louisville; grandchildren Maddie and Tommy Waldrop of Murray and Houston and Davis Cunningham of Louisville. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends that he considered his brothers and sisters.
Due to the current conditions of the pandemic and the concerns of the community’s health, the family has chosen not to have a public visitation. However, a public funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. John Dale will officiate, and eulogies will be given by Mr. Bob Rogers and Mr. Marty Futrell. A brief graveside service and burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. For the convenience of those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page at www.facebook.com/j.h.churchill.home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Murray State University Athletics, Att. Taylor Mudd, CFSB Center, 1401 KY 121, Murray, KY 42071 or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.