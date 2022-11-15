Louis W. Stanley, 84, of Madisonville, Kentucky, passed away on November 9th, 2022. He was born in Mortons Gap Kentucky, to Lewis and Lucille Stanley.
He spent his entire career in the coal industry, which he loved. He loved Kentucky basketball, the Dallas Cowboys, history, and the Eagles. he was a member of Pennyrile Church of Christ where he spent many years as an elder, where above all, he loved the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Gina Heltsley, Loretta Qualls, and Shirley Glaysbrooks, as well as brothers Ronnie and James Stanley. also by his beloved daughter, Amanda.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty. Daughters, Kim, of Moscow, Idaho, Ginger of Madisonville, Kentucky, and the light of his life, granddaughter, Sydney Scisney of Moscow, Idaho. Brothers Larry Stanley, and Kenny Stanley, and sister Shannon Oakley, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Per his request, there will be no funeral- there will be a celebration of his life organized in the near future.
If you would like, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Dementia Society of America, and Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.