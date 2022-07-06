Steve Dewayne McNeal, 62, was born April 15, 1960, to Paul and Mary McNeal in Madisonville. He graduated from North Hopkins High School where he was an exceptional track runner and team player. He then proceeded on to the U.S. Navy in 1978 serving his country for 10 years. Stevie was honorably discharged and crossed over into the civilian sector working various jobs until his retirement. He was united in marriage to Kimberly Copeland from 1978 to 1988 and to this union three children were born, Kandice Gray (McNeal), Katrina McNeal, and Kameron McNeal.
Stevie was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lizzie Hall; grandfather, Lewis Hall; father, Paul McNeal; mother, Mary McNeal; and brother, Paul McNeal Jr.
Stevie leaves to continue honoring and celebrating his memory his loving daughters, Kandice Gray (Robert) and Katrina McNeal (Rolando); loving son, Kameron McNeal; three wonderful grandchildren, Kaliyah, Qiana, and Izaiah; and his loving siblings, Teresa Matchem and Micheal McNeal. Stevie also leaves to mourn and celebrate his memory his aunt, Gladys Davis; uncle, Clifford Lee Hall; a special cousin, Sheila Ford; and his special friend, Queen Quinney, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. The burial will be in Elliott’s Memorial Garden. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. A mask is required for the service.
Mason & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.