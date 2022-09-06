Charles Edward “Bub” Wallace, 92 of Madisonville, formerly of Clay, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Madisonville Nursing and Rehab. Charles was born in Clay August 5, 1930, to the late Everette and Pauline Wallace.
He was in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War, and he was also a member of Jachin Lodge #739 in Clay where he was a 32nd-degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sue, a daughter, Dana Frederick, and son, Terry Wallace (Deana), all of Madisonville; one sister, Linda Clark of Henderson; two grandchildren, Amanda Moore (Perry) and Dr. Jeremy Frederick (Stephanie); and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Moore.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay, with Dr. Mark Partin officiating.
Burial will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery, with military honors conducted at the gravesite. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice Care, 900 Hospital Dr., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
