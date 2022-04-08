Sharon Osburn Gibson, 71, of Madisonville, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She retired from Baptist Health in Madisonville. Sharon was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Gibson; brother, Bob Osburn; sister, Joanna Lovan.
Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Union Cemetery in Nebo. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
