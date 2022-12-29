Tamura Michelle Jones, 61, of Madisonville, recently died. She worked in the medical field and was a member of Disciples of Christ church.
Survivors: husband, Nathaniel Jones; sons, Terence (Shareese) Leonard and Aaron Leonard; sister, Starlin (Gary) Willis; and brothers, Kevin (Christy) Combs, Keith Combs, Kenneth Boyd, and Kerry Jefferson.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Disciples of Christ Christian Worship Center. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home, Madisonville has been entrusted with care.
