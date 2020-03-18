Loretta Kay Watts, 75, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born April 16, 1944 in Oblong, IL to the late Fred H. Wall and Florence Eva Lawhead Wall. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Stanley “Stoshie” Watts and Terry Watts, and two brothers, Ted Wall and Bill Wall.
Loretta worked at York and was a member of Richland Baptist Church. She was also a member of TOPS and enjoyed crocheting. She loved spending time with the grandkids and loved family get togethers.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Watts; children, Kenny (Lisa) Watts of Eddyville, KY, Kellie Pate of Madisonville, Rodney (Sherry) Watts of Dawson Springs, KY, and Tommy (Becky) Watts of Madisonville; two daughter-in-laws, Sara Watts of Stelle, IL and Kimmy Watts of Earlington, KY; one sister, Della Beasley of Crown Point, IN; three brothers, Richard Wall of Demotte, IN, Terry Wall of Oblong, IL, and Randy Wall of Demotte; twenty-seven grandchildren, and thirty-six great grandchildren.
Following the recommendation from the CDC, funeral services will be held privately with family only. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Grapevine Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Casey Watts, Grant Pate, Fred Watts, Aaron Watts, Rebecca Watts, and Zach Watts.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home anytime before Thursday afternoon
Memorial contributions may be made the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
