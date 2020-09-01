Ralph Edwin Rainwater, 80 of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born July 21, 1940, to the late Noble Wesley Rainwater and Hattie Walls Rainwater. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Polly Rainwater; three brothers; Billy Rainwater, Don Rainwater, and Clayborn Rainwater and one sister, Marilyn Villines.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and attended Grapevine Baptist Church, local Grocer of Sureway and IGA, employee of the city of Madisonville. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a St. Louis Cardinal and Kentucky basketball fan.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Rainwater; one daughter, Crystal (Eric) Ramsey, of Madisonville; one son, Ross ( Jennifer) Rainwater, of Nashville, Tennessee; one sister, Brenda (Jerry) Sisk, of Madisonville; and one brother, Charles Rainwater, of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren, Lindsey Rainwater, Lucas Sisk, Katelyn (Josh) Mitchell, Kyle Ramsey, and Ethan Rainwater; and great grandchildren, Kensley Scott, Brysen Scott, Kysen Sisk, and Adleigh Sisk.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday September 2, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Partin officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grapevine Baptist Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
