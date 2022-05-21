NEBO — Barbara C. Lamb, 70, of Nebo passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born in Hopkins County February 21, 1952, to the late Harry D. and Ruth Cates.
Mrs. Lamb was of the Baptist faith, loved her dog, Zoey, and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Lamb; two sisters, Helen Hartline and Margaret Cates; and four brothers, Harold Cates, Sr., Finis Cates, Marvin Cates, and James Cates.
Mrs. Lamb is survived by one sister, Annie Mae Boze of Madisonville; one brother, Tommy Cates of Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Rev. Rick Oakley officiating, and burial to follow at Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
