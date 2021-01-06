Betty Katherine Wilson Omer Sell, 87, of Nebo, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her residence.
She was born January 10, 1933 in Madisonville, KY, to the late Frank Wilson and Ruby Wilson. She was also preceded in dead by her first husband, Billy Omer; second husband, Wayne Sell; three brothers; and five sisters.
Betty graduated from Madisonville high school in 1951 and was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to many of all ages. Her ability to make everyone feel loved and welcomed was her trademark.
The words no and can’t we’re not part of her vocabulary. She loved her flower gardens and cross stitching. Her favorite annual event was her Camp GG when all of her great grandchildren would come from far and wide to spend two weeks with her on the farm which occurred for the last 15 years.
She was also famous for her annual Kentucky derby party. No invitations were ever needed but somehow 50 or so people showed up at her door every first Saturday in May.
Betty will always be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor and of course her
fried chicken!
She was so loved and will be forever missed.
She is survived by one daughter, Polly Omer (Kevin) Wright of Nebo; three sons, Tommy (Sandy) Omer of Nebo, Johnny (Connie) Omer of Nebo, and Joe (Patti) Omer of Nebo; one sister, Audrey Darity of Greenville, KY; five grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 10, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Franklin Skaggs officiating
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
