Peggy Lynn Scott, 80 of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 at Brighton Cornerstone in Madisonville.
She was born September 3, 1942 in Hopkins Co., KY to the late Herman O. Fox and Kathryn V. Glover.
Peggy worked as a loan officer at Farm Credit Services for 25 years. She was on the Soil Conversation Board for many years, among various other boards. She loved caring for her family, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Peggy also loved to sew, especially quilts that she would donate to those in need. In her younger years, she loved to play softball. Peggy loved to learn and would often say she wished she could be a professional student.
She is survived by her husband, Alton C. Scott; children, Michael A. Scott of Charleston, MO, Terri (David) Scott Hack of Madisonville, and Julie (Shane) Scott Simmons of Bowling Green, KY; brother, Bill (Ruth Ann) Fox of White Plains, KY; four grandchildren, David (Dana) Rose, Amber (Logan) Goff, Megan Simmons, and Kendall Simmons; and two great grandchildren, Sawyer and Rhett Goff.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral home with Cecil Warrick officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 9:00 A.M. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Shane Simmons, David Rose, David Hack, Logan Goff, Bobby Capps, and Tommy Peyton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State Street United Methodist Church Sewing Ministry at 1101 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or the Backpack Blessings at the Hopkins County Board of Education at 320 S. Seminary St, Madisonville KY 42431, ATTN: Donna Todd.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
