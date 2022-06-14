PRINCETON — Iley Cortez Easley, 99, of Princeton died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. He was a farmer and member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Crittenden County, where he served as a deacon.
Survivors: daughter-in-law, Jody Easley; two grandsons, Mike Easley and Jerrod Easley; and great-grandson Bryan Goff.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Monday Shady Grove Cemetery. The burial will follow.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
