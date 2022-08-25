LOUISVILLE — Thomas “Tommy” Raymond Oakley, 80, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many, went to be with his Lord Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. He passed away peacefully at Park Louisville memory care facility in Louisville. Providence was his home, and he spoke of it often. However, today, he is home with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He was born Dec. 21, 1941, to the late Raymond “Barney” and Vera Rose Oakley, and he graduated from Providence High School in 1959. He served in the Army National Guard and worked as a coal miner, electrician, welder, and mechanic for 32 years at Webster County Coal, Dotiki Mine where he was known as T.O. He also served his community on the Providence City Council for a while. Around the home, it seemed he could fix anything and loved to give a helping hand whenever he could. He was known to many as a sweet and loving man and always looked for ways to be generous, kind, and helpful to others. He was a faithful husband and devoted father and grandfather. He never missed a ballgame, dance recital, or musical performance. He was the type of person everyone thought highly of, and will be greatly missed.
His wife of 48 years, Sheila Ann Oakley, and his daughter, Julie Lynn Oakley, preceded him in death.
Tommy is survived by his son, Jason Oakley (Karen), of Louisville, and his grandchildren, Jonathan Oakley and Erica Lewis (Connor), of Lexington, as well as several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Providence General Baptist Church, 309 West Main St., Providence. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Barnett-Strother Providence Chapel, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
