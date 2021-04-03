PIKE ROAD, Ala. — Caroline Bradshaw Willis, 56, of Pike Road, Alabama, was born Nov. 1, 1964, went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Her Christlike, selfless service to others and her faithful dedication to the Lord were evident in the way she lived her life. Her laughter filled every room. The sound of her praise lifted every spirit and glorified the Lord. She has breathed her last in this world, but her first in glory, and is now singing to her Jesus at the top of her newly perfected lungs!
Mrs. Willis is survived by her loving husband, Steven Willis; her parents, Leonard and Dorothy Bradshaw; two daughters, Julia Lee (Craig), Melanie Johnston (Drew); four grandchildren, Steven Willis, Audrey Lee, Madeline Lee and Wellington Johnston; and five siblings, Cindy Shaw (Everett), Daniel Bradshaw (Robbie), John Bradshaw (Carolyn), Polly Kramer and Katy Ford (Mike). She was “Favorite Aunt Carrie” to numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Madisonville First Church of the Nazarene in Madisonville with the Rev. Daniel Bradshaw and the Rev. John Bradshaw officiating.
