Charlotte Rose Conrad, 85, of Madisonville, died Feb. 10, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein
Hospice Center.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Faith Apostolic Church, Princeton.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Rain likely. High 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 5:33 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.