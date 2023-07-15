ANTON — Wanda Hill Branson, 87, of Anton, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born Aug. 22, 1935, in Onton to the late John William Hill and Lydia Catherine Dame Hill. Wanda worked as a secretary over the years for Hopkins County Schools, Anton School, and Jesse Stewart. She enjoyed reading books and watching birds, but her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard R. “Bubby” Branson, and brother, John W. Hill, II.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Sandford of Nicholasville; sons, Ricky (Lisa) Branson of Graham and David (Linda) Branson of Rabbit Ridge; brother, Raymond (Susan) Hill of Lexington; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, with Bro. Nick Holeman officiating. Burial will take place in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation is noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
