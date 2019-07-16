Gerald "Doc" Lemon Jarvis, 74, of Earlington died Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home.
He was a member of Pritchett's Chapel and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired construction worker.
Survivors include his wife, Lois J. Jarvis; children Bobby Selph, Tammy Jarvis Stokes, Rodney Jarvis and Steven Jarvis; stepchildren Frank Cope and Chana Irvin; brothers Fred Jarvis and Sonny Jarvis; and sisters Betty Camplin, Nora Bell Aldridge and Alma Ray.
Service: Noon Wednesday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Pritchetts Chapel. 405 Combs Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.