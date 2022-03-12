Carol Jean Harrison Thrasher, 90, of Owensboro, went peacefully, to be with her Savior on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home. She was born on December 29, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois to the late David P. and Eleanor Wolff Harrison.
Carol was a 1949 graduate of Owensboro High and a 1952 graduate of Owensboro Daviess County Hospital School of Nursing. In 1957 she married the love of her life, Charles L. Thrasher, Sr. She served as a registered nurse at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital for many years and loved surgical work. She also worked on “4 East” and cared for women. Carol was a woman of great faith. She taught her children to love the Lord and worshiped at Yellow Creek Baptist Church for many years. Carol was a loving, nurturing mom who sacrificed a lot for her four children. She took great joy in being a loving “Gramma” to Jessica and caring for her while her parents worked.
She had many interests that included reading, U.K. Basketball, sending cards, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards. Carol enjoyed music and was a band mom for many years, riding buses on band trips and cheering at games and contests.
As an only child, Carol adopted many of her friends as sisters. She had many close friends whom she loved, and they loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Thrasher, Sr., in 1988 and son-in-law, Michael Murphy, in 2015.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include daughters, Kimberli Ann Murphy of Owensboro, Jo Ella Anderson (John) of Madisonville; sons, Charles L. “Lenny” Thrasher, Jr. (Dorothy) and David Samuel Thrasher, both of Owensboro; a granddaughter, Jessica Blevins (Jacob); and great-grandchildren, Esther and Judah Blevins.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m on Tuesday, March 15 at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial will be at Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303, or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.