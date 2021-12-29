Albert Lee Holzhauser, 87, of Suthards, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born in Earlington on Oct. 31, 1934, to the late Samuel and Rosie E. Holzhauser. Mr. Holzhauser was a member of Suthards Christian Church in Suthards. He was a pilot, loved his airplane, and built his own runway at his home. He was the owner of Holzhauser Sawmill and had worked as a logger and coalminer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Terry Lynn Holzhauser; two sisters, Evelyn Blackburn Sandefur and Margie Camacho; and one brother, Nicky Holzhauser.
Mr. Holzhauser is survived by his wife, Ruby Holzhauser of Suthards; four children, Jeannie Taylor and her husband, Pat, of Leitchfield, Patricia Sadler and her husband, John, of Mortons Gap, Ricky Holzhauser of Suthards and Charles Holzhauser of Suthards; one sister, Trudy Parker of Hanson; one brother, Melvin Holzhauser of Suthards; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. George Brooks officiating and Bro. Art LeBahn assisting. Burial will follow at Old Suthards Cemetery in Suthards. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Eliza Watts, Fred Watts, David Holzhauser, Calvin Dukes, Trevor Holzhauser and Ricky A. Holzhauser.
Memorial contributions can be made to the tornado relief of donor’s choice.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
