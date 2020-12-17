Martha Jane Cotton, 66, of Earlington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. She was born in Charleston on Sept. 5, 1954, to the late Paul Mitchell and Marie Berry. Mrs. Cotton was a member of United Church of Jesus Christ in Madisonville and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Glen Cotton Jr. and Joseph L. Cotton; and one sister, Barbara Ann Cotton.
Mrs. Cotton is survived by her husband, Glen Cotton Sr. of Earlington; seven children, J. Cotton of Earlington, Sybil Meredith and her husband, John, of Dawson Springs, Christina Teague and her husband, Joey, of Dawson Springs, Maggie Parker and her husband, Billy, of Nortonville, William Cotton and his wife, Crystal, of Earlington, Martha Springfield and her husband, John, of Earlington and Polly Nance of Madisonville; three brothers, Johnny Berry of Earlington, Buddy Mitchell of Christian County and William Morgan of Christian County; 24 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
