GREENVILLE — Shirley Ann Bozell, 77, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 4:12 a.m. at her residence in Greenville. Mrs. Bozell was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Madisonville. She was of the Baptist faith and was a respiratory therapist for more than 40 years at Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Elogine Davis; children, Sherry Gish and Mindy Bozell; and brother, Lawrence Davis.
She is survived by her husband, James Bozell; children, Danielle (Steven) Tompkins, Jamie (A.J.) Bozell, Billy Jo Bozell, Bobbie Jo (Scott) Grace, and Christopher (Ashley) Bozell; 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Somers; and brother, Paul (Tracy) Davis.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. James Watkins officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
