George William Washington, 81, died at 5:02 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. A native of Hopkins County, he was born Sept. 20, 1939, son of the late William and Jessie Mae Washington. George was a member of Christ Church Holiness for over 50 years. He served as a deacon, trustee and other capacities. He was a retired coal miner with 34 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters; Louise, Lillie Mae and Cora Lee.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Karla Combs Washington of Madisonville; daughters Phyllis Mason of Madisonville and Cynthia Washington of Antioch, Tennessee; brothers Frank Washington of Madisonville and James (Lillie) Washington of Columbus, Ohio; and sister Dorothy (Lloyd) Hughes, Madisonville.
Services will be noon Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Madisonville with Elder Sheila Carter officiating. Burial will be in Westside-Odd Fellows Cemetery. There will be a walk-through visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
