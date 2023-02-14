MILLS RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA — Patricia “Pat” Walters, 82, of Mills River, North Carolina, formerly of Earlington, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at The Lodge at Mills River. She was the daughter of the late George and Veda Byrnside Harris.
In addition to her parents, Pat was also preceded in death by her husband, John Lindsay Walters, who died in 2007.
Pat is survived by a daughter, Lisa Frazier (Dave) of Mills River, North Carolina; a son, Matthew Walters (Elizabeth) of Lexington; a sister, Sue Harris Scott (Sam) of Carrolton; four grandchildren, Dylan Solise (Jessica), Lindsay Solise, Michaela Burton, and David E. Frazier; as well as three great-grandchildren, Johnaven Solise, Callum Burton, and Veda Solise.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at Earlington First Christian Church in Earlington, with Pastor Kim Hudson and Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
In lieu of flowers, Pat’s family graciously asks that memorial contributions be made in her memory to the Earlington First Christian Church, Hopkins County Humane Society, or American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.