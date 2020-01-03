CLAY -- Shirley Ross Brown, 72, of Clay, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Lucy Smith King Care Center.
He served in the U.S. Army, was retired from Alcoa and was a member of Fairview Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Zoraya Brown; sons Darrell Brown, Jason Childress and Justin Childress; stepson Steven Albritton; sister Mary Moser; and brothers Rickey Brown and Randy Brown.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Vanover Funeral Home, Clay. Burial: Fairview Cemetery, Dixon, with military honors at the gravesite. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial contribution: St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 South Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
