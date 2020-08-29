Florence Etta Tompkins, 95, of Slaughters, passed away at her home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. She was a member of the Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church, where she served as the church pianist, church clerk, Sunday school teacher and also was president of the Missionary Society. She loved and stayed very active with the church. She was an avid reader, Bible scholar and loved to travel. She loved spending time with her family. She was the daughter of the late Iloff “Ike” and Faye Todd.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Tompkins, in 1978. Survivors include her daughter, Pam McCully (Dennis) of Slaughters; two sons, Mike Tompkins (Judy) of Slaughters and Tim Tompkins (Debbie) of Mortons Gap; five grandchildren, Michelle Pettit (Jeff), Cy McCully (Kim), Lindsey Beth McCully, Zachary Tompkins (Haley) and Logan Tompkins (Hannah); seven great-grandchildren, Ashley Washer (Dustin), Nolan Pettit, Cade McCully, Taylor McCully, Avery Tompkins, Blakley Tompkins and Krew Tompkins; and two great-great-grandchildren, Halle and Mckenzie Washer.
Graveside services will be held Sunday at Slaughters Cemetery in Slaughters. The Rev. Harry Baldwin and the Rev. Alec Hensley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice (2410 South Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420); or The Gideons International (P.O. Box 412, Sebree, KY 42455).
Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon is handling the arrangements. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please practice social distancing and wear a mask at the graveside service.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.