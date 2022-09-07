SACRAMENTO — Jerry Lee “Hacksaw” Oakley, 75, of Sacramento, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at his residence. Known as “Hacksaw” to his peers, Jerry Lee Oakley was born to Jasper and Mary Oakley in Madisonville June 26, 1947. He spent his childhood along the banks of the Pond River, and his adult years working as a coalminer in Hopkins County. He was married to Cheryl Winstead for 43 years and shared two children with her, Heath (Chaz) Oakley and Amy (Roy) Pointer, both of Madisonville. He was Papaw to Jackson, Eliot, Sadie, Isabella, Emilee, Lexi, and Dylan.
Jerry loved and excelled at deer hunting and golf. He spent much of his time reading and watching westerns. He was a man of magic, believing in all types of phenomena, his favorites being aliens and UFOs. On occasion, he was known to spy a fairy or two floating by his kitchen window.
The family requests that on the next clear and starry night, you take your loved ones outside and watch the stars and look for something magical in our world. If you look close enough, maybe like Jerry, you’ll find some magic, too.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.