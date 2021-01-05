Winfred “Winkie” Brantley, 88, of Clay passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Shewells Nursing Home in Providence.
He was a member of New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. He was in the U.S. Army.
He was a coal miner and retired from Peabody Camp 1.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Brantley; daughters, Donna Hodges, Deana Wallace, and Darla Brantley; sisters, Marie Brantley, Jackie Henry, and Dana Jo Vaughn; and brother, Douglas Brantley.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at White Oak Cemetery in Clay..
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
