William “Bill” Cisney, 85, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville.
He was born January 22, 1936, in Rosewood to the late James Thomas “JT” Cisney and Valeria Gregory Cisney. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Dinah Chavez.
Bill worked at Southern States as an agronomist and was a 20 year retired veteran of the US Air Force. He was a lifelong Methodist and was a member First United Methodist Church in Madisonville. He was also a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Bill was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Kiwanis Club. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Bears, and NASCAR, all of which took second place to Kentucky Basketball. Bill also played baseball at the University of Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife of 53 and a half years, Ann Freeman Cisney; two daughters, Amy Cisney Cooper of Naples, Florida and Alicia (Fernando) Cisney Johnson of Louisville; son, Rusty Cisney of Tampa, Florida; sister, Alicia Arbuckle of Greenville; grandchildren, Megan (Cole) Lainhart, Chelsea (George) Ceballos, Rebekah (Peyton) Stimac, Faith Cisney, Madeline Cisney, Evan Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Kyra Johnson and Rachel Chavez; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church with Dr. Glenn Sowards, Rev. John Kalz, and Rev. Loletuth Kalz officiating. Burial took place at 1 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
Visitation was from 2 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.
Pallbearers were Rusty Cisney, Evan Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Fernando Dawson, Tom Wyatt, and Daniel Arbuckle.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church or Tunnels to Towers at www.t2t.org. Envelopes will be made available.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.