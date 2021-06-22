Donald Twidell Combs Jr., 39, died June 16, 2021, at Baptist Health.
He was an active member of Zion Temple AME Zion Church.
Survivors include his wife, Nichole Pendly Combs; children, Makenzie Combs, Kaitlyn Combs; his parents, Donald Combs, Sr. and Eva (Ronell) Sledge; sisters, Felicia (Wesley) Combs, Ebony (Jackie) Combs, Lameika Combs, Sylvia Bland and Darlisha Bland, Angela Combs; brother, Kenny Sanders.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Zion Temple AME Zion Church. Burial: Eastside Oddfellows. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until service time. Mason & Sons is entrusted with arrangements.
