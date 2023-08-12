John “Johnny” Garrett, 65, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born Aug. 23, 1957, to the late Maurice “Betty” Garrett and Ruby Alexander. Johnny spent 44 years in the coal industry in Kentucky, Utah, Colorado, upstate New York, West Virginia, Illinois, and Indiana. He was a Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Matthew Ellison.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Carol Garrett of Madisonville; two daughters, Bailey (Kevin) Greenwell of Sturgis and Jennifer (Brian) Elmendorf of Evansville, Indiana; three sons, Nate Garrett of Sturgis, Travis (Jenny) Garrett of Sturgis, and Justin (companion Leslie) Garrett of Morganfield; four sisters, Debbie Smith, Kathy Biggerstaff, Norma Lemon, and Becky (James) Ervin; two brothers, Billy (Theresa) Bender and Randall (Sandy) Vincent; and 15 grandchildren, Tre’, Jenna, Keaton, Payton, Braxton, Brayden, Jaycee, Emma, Briley, Reese, Brock, Waylon, Jayce, Jayden, and Max.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, with Garrett Biggerstaff officiating. The burial will be in Grangertown Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to HPC Hospice and Palliative Care of Western KY, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301-9989.
