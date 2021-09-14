April Lynn Dame, 47, of Manitou, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Madisonville and had previously attended Covenant Community Church in Madisonville.
Survivors include her parents, Sandra Davis Suhre and William “Bill” Suhre; her husband, Shannon Dame; her children, Ramon Clark, Emma (Edgar) Winebarger, Hannah (Tristan) Layton, and Caleb Dame; sister, Alicia (Dennis) Scales; and her grandmother, Joyce Davis.
Service: 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: New Beulah Cemetery in Beulah. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
