Allen Wayne Pleasant, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Charleston to the late Lois Brown Pleasant and Ruby Pleasant. Allen was formerly a heavy equipment operator in the mining and construction industry. He enjoyed running equipment and trucks, but his true love was spending time with his grandchildren. Allen was a member of Johnson Island Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Moyar Pleasant, Perry Lee Johnson and James “Hank” Pleasant.
Survivors include his son, Steve (Thresa) Pleasant of Madisonville; daughters Reba Pleasant of Hopkinsville, and Mona (Mike) Bloodworth of Nebo; grandchildren Joshua Peyton, Melissa Brown, Spencer Bloodworth, Calissa Crook, Dylan Pleasant and Alli Pleasant; great-grandchildren Maddox Peyton, Redmond Peyton, Colton Brown and Sloan Bloodworth; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. James Egbert officiating. Burial to follow at New Beulah Cemetery in Beulah. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Dylan Pleasant, David Pleasant, Steve Pleasant, Spencer Bloodworth, Matt Brown and Mike Bloodworth.
Memorial contributions may be made in Allen’s memory to the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.