MANNINGTON — Johnny D. Carroll, 86, of Mannington, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was born October 14, 1936, to the late Hershel and Rittie (Hopper) Carroll of Mannington. He was a member of Mannington Baptist Church, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and retired from United Miners Construction. Johnny loved life. He loved to laugh, and he loved his family. He was known for joking and picking. You often had to wait for the second answer to get the truth out of Johnny because the initial response was usually a joke. His family was his pride and joy, always.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Rodney Carroll, Wilma Noffsinger, Timothy “Skippy” Carroll, Wiladean “Cookie” Vaughn, Mayme Rodgers, and Benny Carroll.
Johnny is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mattie Mae “Biddie” Carroll; daughters, Denise (Mike) Lance of Mannington and Lisa (Curtis) Bullock of Nortonville; two grandchildren, Travis (Ashley) Bullock of White Plains and Beth Suttle of Nortonville; five great-grandchildren, Ryder Bullock, Lanie Suttle, Leela Suttle, Reggie Suttle, and Rigby Suttle; and siblings, Russell (Linda) Carroll of Mannington and Lorraine Murdock of Alabama.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Mannington Baptist Church, with Bro. Keith Harris officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
