SLAUGHTERS — Sharon Louise Taylor, of Slaughters, lost her battle with breast cancer and gained her angel wings Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. She was 67 years old. Sharon’s life would seem too short to many, but those of us who were blessed to be touched by her understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she stayed here.
She was always cooking or baking and trying out a new recipe. When she wasn’t in her kitchen, she loved spending her time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports. She enjoyed traveling with her daughters when she was able. Not a day went by when Sharon didn’t talk about how much her two daughters and grandchildren meant to her. Sharon’s family was arguably her most important achievement in life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Albert (Nick) Nicolas Taylor, IV; her parents, George and Joan Devylder; and her siblings, Shirley, John, Allen, and Richard.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Taylor Benson (Jeremy) and Jennifer Taylor; a stepson, John Taylor; her grandchildren, Breona Benson, Brayden Benson, Brylee Benson, and Amber Taylor; her sisters, Cheryl Devylder, Tina Devylder, and Crystal Wallace; one brother, Robert; several extended family members; and countless friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree, with Pastor Cameron Edwards officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony’s Hospice of Henderson, an organization and team near to Sharon’s heart that she will forever be indebted to for caring for and loving her precious husband, Nick, and father, George.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
