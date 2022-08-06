GULF SHORES, ALABAMA — Richard (Rick) E. Wells, 70, of Gulf Shores, Al., formerly of Madisonville, KY, passed away Wednesday. August 3, 2022, in Gulf Shores.
He was born February 5, 1952, in Madisonville, KY to Earl and Uldine Wells, who are still living. He retired from a forty-two-year career with Peabody Energy as a Safety Professional. He was an avid golfer and loved anytime spent fishing. He and his wife attended church in all of the communities they lived through the years.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Wells of Gulf Shores, their son, Jeremy Wells of Madisonville, their daughter, Joanna Sandidge of Madisonville, and their granddaughter, Katelyn Mary Sandidge of Madisonville. He is also survived by his parents, Earl and Uldine Wells of Madisonville, and two brothers, Randy Wells of Madisonville and Jon Wells of Dawson Springs.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 9 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Wells, Randy Wells, Jon Wells, Baron Wells, Bryan Sandidge, Randy Jones, Matthew Criss, and Ronnie Bearden.
