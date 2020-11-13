MAPLE MOUNT — Sister Helen Leo Ebelhar, 87, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Nov. 10, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 68th year of religious life. She was a native of Sorgho.
Sister Helen Leo was principal at Immaculate Conception School, Earlington (1967-73). She was an educator elsewhere in Kentucky and served in family ministry from 1991 to 2011.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; five siblings, Beverly Ebelhar of Owensboro, Helen Reinstedler of Louisville, Barbara Powers (George) of Bowling Green, Patricia Mearkle (Walt) of Windsor, Connecticut, and Doug Ebelhar (J.J.) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; sister-in-law Sydney Riney Ebelhar of Owensboro; and nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the wake service Thursday and the funeral Friday are private.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is in charge of arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Helen Leo may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
