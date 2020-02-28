Ann Whitfield, 74, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her home. Born June 2, 1945, to the late James and Mary Alice (Townsend) Miller of Dawson Springs, she was a registered nurse for Jennie Stuart, Madisonville hospital and the Western Kentucky Veterans Center before retiring. She enjoyed watching many sports, especially basketball. She was a kind, giving and straight-forward person with a deep love for her family. Preceded in death by her was her beloved husband, Bobby Whitfield.
Survived by her are her brothers, Jimmy (Sue) Miller of Virginia, Roger (Kim) Miller of Benton and David Miller of Nortonville; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Scott Chandler officiating. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will begin noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jason Heltsley, Randal Gamblin, Jay Kittinger, Jim Miller, Scott Chandler and Otis Chamberlain.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
