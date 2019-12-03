CROFTON -- Bessie Mae Alexander, 94, of Crofton died at 10:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Crofton Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Hatley officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Mortons Gap, she was born Nov. 11, 1925, the daughter of the late Clint Almon and Mattie May Lovin. She was a seamstress and homemaker. She was the oldest living member of Crofton Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Hugh Speed Gilkey; her second husband, Kendall Lyell Alexander; daughter Melinda Kay Alexander; her brothers, Charles Everett Almon, Bobby Wilson Almon and Jerry Wayne Almon; and a sister, Hilda Joyce Farris.
Survivors include her sons: David Hugh (Carolyn) Gilkey, of Hopkinsville, Kendall (Brenda) Alexander, of Crofton, Joey (Lori) Alexander lives out of the area, and Wendall (Kelly) Alexander, of Crofton; sisters Madolyn Stringer, of Earlington, and Vanita Cullen, of Port Orange, Fla.; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Crofton Baptist Church Building Fund.
