Robert “Bobby” Allen Adamson Jr., 73, of Nortonville, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born Oct. 25, 1947, to the late Robert and Drucilla (Parrish) Adamson Sr., Bobby was a member of The River in Nortonville. He worked several years as a coal miner at Zigler Mine. He also built log homes, worked construction and was employed by DANA. He always enjoyed the outdoors, spending time deer hunting and fishing. He loved his family and was proud of them.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Soundria (Bullock) Adamson; son Jason (Melissa) Adamson of Nortonville; grandson Joshua (Lauren) Adamson of Woodburn; granddaughter Faith Adamson of Nortonville; sisters Donna Diehl of Uniontown, Vicki (Billy) Ricketts of Morganfield, Debbie (John) Curry of Morganfield and Peggy Adamson of Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Howard Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and after noon Sunday at the funeral home.
