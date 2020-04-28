Mary Ann Woodruff, 81, of St. Charles, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.

Survivors include daughters Arwana Wallace, Patricia Smith and Rose Joels; sons Billy Lowe, Elbert Woodruff, Robert Woodruff, Johnny Woodruff, Richard Woodruff, J.W. Woodruff and Bill Monroe Woodruff; sister Sue Scott; and brothers Franklin Brunson, Steve Brunson, William Brunson and Roger Brunson.

Service: Private family service with burial to follow at Lake Grove Cemetery in St. Charles.

Bandy Funeral Home was entrusted with her care.