Mary Jane “Janey” Weaver McGregor Fuson, 65, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She worked for Carhartt and South Main Diner.

Survivors: husband, Pete Fuson; daughter, Christy McGregor; sons, Chris McGregor and Richard Fuson; sister, Flora May Weaver; and brother, Mike (Jimmy) Weaver.

Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.