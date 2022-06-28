NEWBURGH, INDIANA — Pauline Joan (Berger) Bland, 86, of Newburgh, Indiana, formerly of Henderson, passed away peacefully at the Protestant Home Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was born February 26, 1936, in Bicknell, Indiana to William and Edna (Horst) Berger.
The youngest of seven children, she grew up on the family farm in Edwardsport, Indiana. She was confirmed in 1949 at Bethel United Church of Christ in Freelandville, Indiana. She graduated from Sandborn High School in 1954 where she was in the band and 4-H. It was there that she met the love of her life, Jack Bland. The two of them were married June 18, 1956, at Bethel United Church of Christ. They were married for 59 years and were the parents of three daughters, Cindy, Cheryl, and Crista.
A beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, and aunt, Joan’s presence and devotion to her family will be greatly missed. A true matriarch, she leaves her family with many memories of holiday traditions, birthday celebrations, and annual summer vacations, all details well documented in her infamous “little black book”. She was a true enthusiast of all sports, with a specific devotion to IU basketball, the St. Louis Cardinals, and wherever Peyton Manning was playing, Indianapolis Colts or Denver Broncos. She was an avid card player and a force to be reckoned with when playing euchre. She enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching, and needlepoint in creating many keepsakes for her family. While living in Henderson, she was actively involved at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.
Confident that she is in the loving arms of our Lord and her husband, those who were lucky to know her well will find comfort in knowing “she will never have anything to worry about again”. She was a true “lady” and as one of her nieces so lovingly said, “This is the end of an era of our kind, loving, and Berger-strong aunts.”
Joan is survived by her three daughters, Cindy Foye of Newburgh, Indiana, Cheryl (Mark) Baize of Wyoming, Ohio, and Crista (Chris) Bugg of Madisonville; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Eric) Obermeyer, Caitlyn Foye (Nat Hauck), Eric and Anna Baize, and Dean, Will, and Jackson Summers; cousins; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jack D. Bland; parents; brothers, Bill, Oscar, and Paul; sisters, Catherine Mackey, Ruth Brocksmith, and Vera Dunkerly; and son-in-law, Jeff Foye.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. EDT, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Bethel Church, 1376 East State Road 58, Edwardsport, Indiana officiated by Pastor Bryan Taylor, with burial in Bethel Church Cemetery. Family and friends may visit Friday from noon EDT until the time of the service at the church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff members at Primrose Assisted Living, Evansville Protestant Home, and Southern Care Hospice for the compassionate and loving care given to their mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church, 13673 East State Road 58, Edwardsport, IN 47528.
Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
