Stacy Louise Wyatt, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Ms. Wyatt was born Oct. 19, 1941, in Ilsley to Claud McKnight and Carolyn Davis McKnight. She graduated from South Hopkins High School and was a member of the Park Avenue Baptist Church of Madisonville. She retired from General Electric in Madisonville after having worked there for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Carla Renee Wyatt; two sisters, Leatrice Pleasant and Maybelle Sizemore; and one brother, Bruce McKnight.
Survivors include two sons, James Ray Wyatt of Madisonville and Timothy Robert (Laurie) Wyatt of Hanson; two sisters, Zenobia Lanham of Dawson Springs and Theresa Woodruff of Ilsley; four grandchildren, Bryan Massey, Jake Wyatt, Kevin Wyatt and Matt Wyatt; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Laken, Jackson, Charlee Jo, Hank and Nash.
There will be a family visitation from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, and there will be a graveside service at Ilsley Cemetery, (KY Highway 112, one mile off of Highway 62 E. from Dawson Springs) at 2 p.m. Sunday with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. Ms. Wyatt’s service will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhome
facebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.