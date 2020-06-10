Robert Lee Harralson, 85, of Madisonville, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Robert was a self-employed farmer.
Survivors include brother, Bobby Harralson.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Randall Hendricks officiating. Burial to follow at East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
