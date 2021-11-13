Ika Tina Cobb, 60, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana. She was born in Greenville on Dec. 1, 1960, to the late James Lyle Lawson and Wilma Jean Cottrell Carr. Tina was of the Baptist faith and had worked at the Pantry in Graham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Cobb, in 2016; and her nephew, Brice Tyler Carr.
Tina is survived by her stepfather, Billy Ray Carr of Madisonville; one sister, Cynthia Carr of Madisonville; three brothers, Elbert Gene Kimmel of Dawson Springs, Billy Ray Carr II of Earlington and Mark Anthony Carr of Lewisburg, Tennessee; nieces and nephews Brittney K. Carr, Wylla A. Carr, Ka-Tona D. Carr, Logan Ray Carr and Travion L. Carr; and one great-niece, Everly M. Carr.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Flat Creek Cemetery in Earlington with Bro. Tommy Hayes officiating. There will be no visitation.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
