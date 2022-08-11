MANITOU — Roger Breedlove, 77, of Manitou passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Heart Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born July 29, 1945, in Madisonville to the late Blanche Phillips Breedlove and Hubert J. Breedlove. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired after 30 years with Electric Motors. Roger enjoyed helping friends on the farm, mowing friends’ and families’ lawns, and gardening. His joy came from visiting with friends and family. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Lee Breedlove; brothers, Bill Breedlove and James Morton Breedlove; and sisters, Helen Coombs and Laura Breedlove.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Linda Breedlove; son, Jesse (Lee Ann) Breedlove of Hanson; sisters, Louise Slaton of Eddyville, Lois Crawford of Hanson, Charlotte (Doug) Martin of Hobbs, New Mexico, Faye Bryant of Madisonville, and Linda (Jimmy) Epley of Hanson; brother, Eugene (Sue) Breedlove of Henderson; granddaughter, Marley (Brandon) Pate of Eddyville; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, August 12, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Tondra Daugherty officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.