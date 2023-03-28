GREENVILLE — Rory Lee Dorris, 40, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023. He was born May 22, 1982, to Jerry Dorris of Mortons Gap and the late Rhonda Boyd. Rory was of the Baptist faith and he had worked as an iron worker for Local Nashville Union.
Rory is survived by his father and mother, Jerry and Sherry Dorris of Mortons Gap; four sisters, Lacey (Lance) Menser of Dawson Springs, Kimberly (Dai) Carter of Madisonville, Jerilyn Dorris of Nebo, and Mary Kate Dorris of Mortons Gap; three brothers, Ronnie (Pam) Dorris of Greenville, Cory (Holly) Dorris of Central City, and Nathan (Sara) Dorris of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at New Lakeside General Baptist Church in Mortons Gap, with Pastor Terry Barnes officiating. The burial of ashes will follow at Union Crossroads Cemetery in Nortonville.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
