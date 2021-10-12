Clyde Wayne Burton, 83, of Princeton, formerly of Providence, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his daughters home in Nashville, TN.
He was born November 24, 1937 in Russellville, to the late Carl T. and Ruth A. Burton.
Mr. Burton attended Eddyville Assembly of God in Eddyville. He volunteered for many organizations including St. Anthony’s Hospice, Bright Life farms, veterans organizations, and nursing homes. He was awarded the St. Anthony’s Hospice Angel of the Year award for several years. He had worked as a hydraulic mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Mae Burton; five sisters: Claudia Campbell, Loretta Nance, Wanda Belt, Edna Earl Whittaker, and Betty Dobbins; three brothers: W.C. Burton, Dee L. Burton, and Dorris Bruce Burton, and several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his children; Juanita Flatt and her husband, Randy, of Princeton, Jackie Burton, of Clay, Marsha Burton, of Nashville, Tennessee, Don Wayne Burton and his wife, Darlene, and Joe Burton, of Clay; two sisters, Julia Raymond, of Calvert City, and Joyce Cowan, of Clay; three grandchildren, Stephen Flatt, Amber Hunt, and Kristian Burton; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16 2021 in the chapel of Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with the Rev. Ed. Clement officiating and burial to follow at Fox Cemetery in Providence.
At the request of the family visitors are asked to wear masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to a local hospice of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
